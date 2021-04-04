Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 29,424 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of ADTRAN worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,923,000 after buying an additional 143,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 695,505 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

ADTRAN stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $830.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

