Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 32,446 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,446 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $36.69 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $105,590.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,344.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,719. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.