Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 34,239 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,239 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of MannKind worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,264,000 after acquiring an additional 319,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 132,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 119,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MannKind by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

