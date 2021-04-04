Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 99,232 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,232 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $771,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

HEES opened at $37.82 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 378.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

