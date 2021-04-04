Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $1.92 Million Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 180,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of VCVCU stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

