Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,931 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 30.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Immunovant by 799.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.06. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMVT. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

