Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 489.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

