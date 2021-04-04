WeShow Token (WET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.36 Million

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One WeShow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeShow Token has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00681152 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027775 BTC.

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token (WET) is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

Buying and Selling WeShow Token

