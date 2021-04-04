WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $713,841.89

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $713,841.89 and $12.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00690932 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027639 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

