WEX (NYSE:WEX) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Head-To-Head Survey

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MOGU and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 WEX 0 8 7 0 2.47

MOGU presently has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. WEX has a consensus target price of $199.71, indicating a potential downside of 7.73%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than WEX.

Volatility and Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and WEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $117.97 million 1.63 -$314.04 million N/A N/A WEX $1.72 billion 5.55 $99.01 million $8.34 25.95

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82% WEX 7.47% 16.87% 3.98%

Summary

WEX beats MOGU on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

