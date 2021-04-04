WHALE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $944,848.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $180.19 million and $944,848.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE token can currently be bought for about $33.03 or 0.00056574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00310424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.00760741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00091324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,259.49 or 0.99785657 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me

