Whiteheart Price Tops $3,147.99 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $27.98 million and $1.17 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart token can now be purchased for approximately $3,147.99 or 0.05414536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.00761681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Whiteheart Token Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

Whiteheart Token Trading

