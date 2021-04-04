William Blair Upgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Outperform

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $860.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

