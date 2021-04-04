WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

