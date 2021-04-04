Wing (WING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44.59 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Wing token can now be purchased for $67.48 or 0.00115056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $99.54 million and approximately $44.59 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00309525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.25 or 0.00754016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028562 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,600,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,475,075 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

