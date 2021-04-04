Wings Price Reaches $0.0922 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $9.22 million and $104,602.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00052681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00693518 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028004 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.