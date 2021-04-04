WINk Achieves Market Cap of $740.03 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 535.8% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $740.03 million and $4.41 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025163 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

