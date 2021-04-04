WINk (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $572.54 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 96.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded up 390.9% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $572.54 million and approximately $3.86 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00024139 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

