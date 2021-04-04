WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.65 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.65 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00697983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027923 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

