Woodcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $504,599.87 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $504,599.87 and approximately $120,326.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,635.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,100.48 or 0.03582243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.00347872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.85 or 0.00961616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00454291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00389876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.00328397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00024522 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

