Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce sales of $2.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $80,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $101.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $690,993.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,925,435.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.