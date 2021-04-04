Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce sales of $2.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $80,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $101.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $690,993.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,925,435.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

