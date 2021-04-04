Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $4.00 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $101.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35.

WKHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

