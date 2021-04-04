Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $4.00 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $101.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35.

WKHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.