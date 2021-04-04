Wownero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,601.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $12,601.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00076057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.15 or 0.00313677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

