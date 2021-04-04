Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Hits $6.30

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $6.30 or 0.00010760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $413,353.73 and approximately $7,871.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00310168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.54 or 0.00759215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00091159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.