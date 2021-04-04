Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $58,635.95 or 0.99879798 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and approximately $176.65 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00035957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00093403 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001738 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 140,603 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

