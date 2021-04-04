Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $348.08 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $348.08 or 0.00591678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $812.11 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00076175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00304909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.60 or 0.00762541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00091074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,240,050 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

