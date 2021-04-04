Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,760.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be purchased for approximately $377.53 or 0.00651007 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $725,239.01 and $1,760.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00075466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00318332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00765477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00091640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016610 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.