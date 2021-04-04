Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $387.79 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for about $387.79 or 0.00663248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $744,940.60 and approximately $1,757.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00075789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00306388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00093361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.07 or 0.00756094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

