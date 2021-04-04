Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Capitalization Reaches $100.14 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $100.14 million and $21.60 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $59.71 or 0.00101946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.30 or 0.00691941 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027962 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

