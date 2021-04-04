Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $205,603.29 and $3,278.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for approximately $604.72 or 0.01030278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00314349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00092444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00757168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017579 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

