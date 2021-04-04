WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

WW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. WW International has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WW International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

