X-CASH 24 Hour Volume Hits $38,495.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $19.16 million and $38,495.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003837 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,524,663,180 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.