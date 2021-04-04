xDai (STAKE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.43 Million

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One xDai coin can now be bought for about $24.75 or 0.00042316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xDai has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. xDai has a total market capitalization of $126.99 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00075105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.00315884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.73 or 0.00765482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00091866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017634 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,362,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,130,938 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

Buying and Selling xDai

