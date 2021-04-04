Xend Finance (XEND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.07 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $29.47 million and $3.07 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.00306499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00767024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00091274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028585 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016573 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,911,582 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

