XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of XPEL worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $777,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,485 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.