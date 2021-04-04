xRhodium (XRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $5.75 or 0.00009814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $26,976.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002269 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019072 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

