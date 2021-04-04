XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Cap of $29.54 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and $55,182.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00308520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00768837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00091856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,213.89 or 0.99395273 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 39,739,140 coins and its circulating supply is 39,378,566 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

