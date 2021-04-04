XTRABYTES Tops One Day Trading Volume of $489.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $489.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00308664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00050995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00091996 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

