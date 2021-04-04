Xuez Market Cap Hits $138,760.82 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $138,760.82 and approximately $74,800.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,996,321 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,888 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.