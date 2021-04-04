XYO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.73 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $108.99 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 264.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

