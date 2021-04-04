Ycash Price Reaches $0.24 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $34,248.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.27 or 0.00323292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00075024 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00108394 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Flux (ZEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,989,600 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.