yearn.finance II Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.90 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00688100 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027654 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

