Yearn Secure (YSEC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded up 55% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Yearn Secure token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.21 or 0.00014057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 535.9% higher against the dollar. Yearn Secure has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00309107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00760015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00090960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.91 or 0.99520591 BTC.

About Yearn Secure

Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,335 tokens. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

