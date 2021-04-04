YENTEN (YTN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,800.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $171,149.10 and $4,800.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,603.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.51 or 0.03562093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.66 or 0.00349232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.19 or 0.00964439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.37 or 0.00447708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00390069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.00323177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024640 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

