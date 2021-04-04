YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,849 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in YETI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in YETI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 885,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,621,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in YETI by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

