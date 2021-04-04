YIELD App (YLD) One Day Volume Hits $2.10 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $67.98 million and $2.10 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00696262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027828 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,482,498 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

Buying and Selling YIELD App

