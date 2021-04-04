Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $2.43 on Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00004148 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $24.44 million and $1.60 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00314349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00092444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00757168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

