Yield Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.39 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00052681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00693518 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028004 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

