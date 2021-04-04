yieldwatch (WATCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.07 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $369,185.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00306916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00093542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.28 or 0.00749989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017605 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,693,200 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

