YOU COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

